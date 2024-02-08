Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUK. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $688,000. CQS US LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 142.4% in the third quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 2,791,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,179 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 2.8% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 13,694,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,122,000 after acquiring an additional 376,207 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth $1,195,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

NYSE:CUK opened at $14.34 on Thursday. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $17.95. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.49 and a beta of 2.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.85) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 34,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $580,041.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 335,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,390.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Carnival Co. &

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations and private islands, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.