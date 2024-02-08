BMO Capital Markets Boosts AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target to $195.00

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $187.00 to $195.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ABBV. HSBC cut AbbVie from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AbbVie from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $171.47.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $175.02 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $175.56. The company has a market cap of $315.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.11, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.57.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.73% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that AbbVie will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

