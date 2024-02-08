BMO Capital Markets Increases Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Price Target to $157.00

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $152.00 to $157.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FI. Oppenheimer upgraded Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.38.

Shares of FI stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $143.36. 764,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,601,052. The company has a market capitalization of $86.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $103.99 and a 52 week high of $145.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.65.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,165,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fiserv news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $24,972,443.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,723,600.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,165,095.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 311,038 shares of company stock valued at $41,389,939. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter worth approximately $5,705,241,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $960,592,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fiserv by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,008,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666,145 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $547,079,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 135,763.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,588,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

