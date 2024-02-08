BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $94.82

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $94.82 and last traded at $94.76, with a volume of 2110 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.78.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.37 and a 200-day moving average of $85.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKLC. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

