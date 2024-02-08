Boise Cascade to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:BCC)

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the construction company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd.

Boise Cascade has increased its dividend by an average of 20.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Boise Cascade has a payout ratio of 6.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Boise Cascade to earn $11.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.0%.

Boise Cascade Trading Up 0.8 %

Boise Cascade stock opened at $135.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.61. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $59.32 and a 1 year high of $139.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 1,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $170,575.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,695.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,651 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Boise Cascade from $126.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.20.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Featured Stories

