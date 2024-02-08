Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,361 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.35% of Booking worth $377,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Booking by 44.4% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd raised its holdings in Booking by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $86.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3,795.84. 161,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,846. The company has a market cap of $132.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3,464.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,190.79. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,331.23 and a 52-week high of $3,797.99.

In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,767 shares of company stock worth $12,257,819 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BKNG. Mizuho raised their target price on Booking from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,582.54.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

