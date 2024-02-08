Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Raised to $4,200.00 at Oppenheimer

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BKNG. StockNews.com cut shares of Booking from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Booking from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from $2,402.00 to $3,459.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $3,600.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3,582.54.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $3,708.92 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,464.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,190.79. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $2,331.23 and a fifty-two week high of $3,745.46. The firm has a market cap of $129.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.41.

In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total transaction of $2,620,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at $121,888,554.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,767 shares of company stock valued at $12,257,819 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

