BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $31.26

Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.26 and last traded at $31.58, with a volume of 644961 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BWA shares. Robert W. Baird cut BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays cut their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.70.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BWA

BorgWarner Stock Down 7.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.36.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BorgWarner

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 3.7% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,487 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 7.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 10.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 3.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,812 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.