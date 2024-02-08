BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.4362 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.
BP has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. BP has a payout ratio of 33.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect BP to earn $5.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.5%.
BP Stock Performance
BP stock opened at $36.18 on Thursday. BP has a 12-month low of $33.52 and a 12-month high of $41.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.60. The stock has a market cap of $103.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.69.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on BP from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of BP from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on BP from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of BP from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BP
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BP. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in BP by 1.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of BP by 8.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 432,716 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,271,000 after purchasing an additional 32,618 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BP in the second quarter valued at $2,703,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of BP during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,942,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in BP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.
About BP
BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.
