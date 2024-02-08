BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.4362 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.

BP has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. BP has a payout ratio of 33.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect BP to earn $5.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.5%.

BP Stock Performance

BP stock opened at $36.18 on Thursday. BP has a 12-month low of $33.52 and a 12-month high of $41.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.60. The stock has a market cap of $103.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $52.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.14 billion. BP had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BP will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on BP from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of BP from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on BP from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of BP from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BP

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BP. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in BP by 1.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of BP by 8.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 432,716 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,271,000 after purchasing an additional 32,618 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BP in the second quarter valued at $2,703,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of BP during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,942,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in BP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

About BP

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Featured Articles

