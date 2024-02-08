Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Redburn Atlantic

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Redburn Atlantic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $54.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $77.00. Redburn Atlantic’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BMY. Barclays cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 27th. William Blair cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.17.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 1.3 %

BMY stock opened at $48.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $47.58 and a 52 week high of $74.42. The company has a market cap of $98.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.93.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.33% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,255. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,255. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 2,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

