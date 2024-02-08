Brokerages Set Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) PT at $38.40

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.40.

GBCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Glacier Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $36.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.03. Glacier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.77 and a 1-year high of $47.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $197.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.67%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 47.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 5,289 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 1,064.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 111,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 102,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 172,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after acquiring an additional 47,142 shares in the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

