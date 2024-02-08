Brokerages Set Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Target Price at $6,032.50

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6,032.50.

RBGLY has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. HSBC downgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

RBGLY opened at $14.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.10. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.11 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; vaginal care routine products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Queen V, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

