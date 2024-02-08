Brokerages Set Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) Target Price at $20.82

Shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.82.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MODG. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens downgraded shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

In other news, CAO Jennifer L. Thomas acquired 4,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $40,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,500.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Jennifer L. Thomas bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $40,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,521 shares in the company, valued at $646,500.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Laura Jean Flanagan purchased 4,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.61 per share, for a total transaction of $60,212.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,308.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 19,775 shares of company stock valued at $228,773. Corporate insiders own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,557,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,636,000 after buying an additional 116,267 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 651.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,659,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,683,000 after buying an additional 8,373,946 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,096,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,724,000 after buying an additional 1,690,638 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,918,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,629,000 after buying an additional 167,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,718,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,657,000 after buying an additional 62,540 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MODG opened at $13.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.46. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $24.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Topgolf Callaway Brands will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

