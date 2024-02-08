Brokerages Set Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Price Target at $10.28

Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.33.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VLY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Valley National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Valley National Bancorp

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Valley National Bancorp news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total value of $864,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 591,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,108,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 198.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $7.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average is $9.31. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $12.46.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $449.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.32%.

About Valley National Bancorp

(Get Free Report

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.