Brokerages Set Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Target Price at $56.89

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.89.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XENE. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

In related news, Director Gary Patou sold 11,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $447,120.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,183.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 4,353.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 100,174 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 614,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,801,000 after acquiring an additional 47,385 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 293,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 102,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 32,280 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:XENE opened at $47.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.99. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $27.99 and a fifty-two week high of $48.00.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

