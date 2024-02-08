Brokers Issue Forecasts for Plexus Corp.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Plexus in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 6th. Zacks Research analyst H. Sadavartia now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.28. The consensus estimate for Plexus’ current full-year earnings is $4.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Plexus’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.36 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.01 EPS.

Get Plexus alerts:

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). Plexus had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $982.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Plexus from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Plexus

Plexus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $94.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.05. Plexus has a 12 month low of $83.84 and a 12 month high of $114.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plexus

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLXS. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in Plexus during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Plexus during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Plexus by 680.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 294.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $226,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,900 shares in the company, valued at $12,305,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Plexus news, insider Michael J. Running sold 542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $51,815.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,996.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,305,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,727 shares of company stock valued at $2,657,805 in the last ninety days. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Plexus

(Get Free Report)

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.