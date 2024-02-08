Brokers Offer Predictions for InnovAge Holding Corp.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:INNV)

InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for InnovAge in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for InnovAge’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for InnovAge’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

InnovAge stock opened at $5.12 on Thursday. InnovAge has a fifty-two week low of $5.04 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

InnovAge ( NASDAQ:INNV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). InnovAge had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $188.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kent Lake Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 20.5% in the third quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 1,402,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 238,551 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 5.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 7,387 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in InnovAge by 10.5% in the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 303,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 28,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in InnovAge by 386.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.17% of the company’s stock.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

