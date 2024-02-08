Brokers Set Expectations for F.N.B. Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of F.N.B. in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.31. The consensus estimate for F.N.B.’s current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $337.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.84 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 21.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FNB. Raymond James boosted their price target on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

NYSE FNB opened at $12.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.02. F.N.B. has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $14.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 8.0% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in F.N.B. by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 102,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

