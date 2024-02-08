Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (TSE:BAM)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

Brookfield Asset Management stock traded down C$0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$53.25. 158,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,591. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$51.90 and a 200 day moving average of C$47.37. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1-year low of C$39.38 and a 1-year high of C$55.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.78 billion and a PE ratio of 595.44.

Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$1.20 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 48.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.9472924 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Justin B. Beber sold 9,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.95, for a total value of C$356,743.05. 15.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

