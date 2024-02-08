Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 37.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 37.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after acquiring an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BLDR shares. Truist Financial cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. B. Riley raised Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $128.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.53.

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total value of $483,233.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,660 shares in the company, valued at $8,834,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLDR traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $183.69. 398,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,210. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.76. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.69 and a fifty-two week high of $184.13. The stock has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 2.04.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

