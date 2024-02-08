Burney Co. Cuts Position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Burney Co. lowered its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,187 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Burney Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,377,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,954,000 after acquiring an additional 538,387 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,638,538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,180,000 after acquiring an additional 52,977 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,554,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,724,000 after acquiring an additional 34,692 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 877,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,949,000 after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 622,676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,745,000 after purchasing an additional 9,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of STRL stock opened at $80.00 on Thursday. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.23 and a fifty-two week high of $89.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Sterling Infrastructure Profile

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $560.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 22.58%. Equities research analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.