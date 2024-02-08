Burney Co. Grows Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Burney Co. raised its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 312.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $73.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.10. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $87.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Hologic had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $538,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,619.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Hologic news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $538,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,619.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $687,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,049.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,346,475. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.89.

Hologic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Featured Stories

