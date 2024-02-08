Burney Co. Has $1.91 Million Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Burney Co. lowered its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,580 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in WestRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 1,815.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of WestRock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.43.

WestRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $41.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.55. WestRock has a 52-week low of $26.84 and a 52-week high of $43.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.30.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.01%.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

