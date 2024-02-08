Burney Co. Has $3.05 Million Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Burney Co. trimmed its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,385 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,575,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,305,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 20,789.3% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 781,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,909,000 after purchasing an additional 777,728 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 451.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 872,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,553,000 after purchasing an additional 713,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 138.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 749,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,880,000 after purchasing an additional 434,508 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on EMN. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.67.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

EMN stock opened at $82.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $68.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 43.26%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.