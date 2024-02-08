Burney Co. Invests $1.99 Million in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Burney Co. purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1,872.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRUS shares. Loop Capital raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.43.

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

CRUS opened at $92.10 on Thursday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $65.02 and a one year high of $111.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.98.

Cirrus Logic Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

