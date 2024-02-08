Burney Co. Purchases 619 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,218,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,605,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,697 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,969,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $919,259,000 after buying an additional 495,114 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,511,000 after buying an additional 1,255,222 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,183,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,054,000 after buying an additional 214,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,771,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,397 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 26,623 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $1,301,598.47. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 242,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,851,620.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 26,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $1,301,598.47. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 242,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,851,620.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 1,600 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total value of $78,896.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,283,580.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,614 shares of company stock valued at $2,621,353 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

GLPI opened at $45.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.78. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.95. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.54 and a 1 year high of $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.73.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

