Burney Co. Reduces Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Burney Co. cut its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 66.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 30,587 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 7.0% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,395,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,950,000 after acquiring an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 21.8% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 15.5% in the third quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 101,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,498,000 after acquiring an additional 13,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 190,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TRV opened at $214.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.58. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $215.71.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,421,684. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $2,588,625.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,374.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,045 shares of company stock valued at $15,315,063. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on TRV shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TRV

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.