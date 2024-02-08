Burney Co. Sells 140 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Burney Co. lessened its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,102 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 24.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 85,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,853,000 after acquiring an additional 17,044 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the second quarter worth about $645,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 24.3% during the second quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 112,541 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,579,000 after acquiring an additional 22,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 36.1% during the second quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 114,985 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,265,000 after acquiring an additional 30,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI opened at $330.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $333.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $298.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.20.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $352.47.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

