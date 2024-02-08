Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Receives $27.64 Average PT from Analysts

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.33.
Several research firms recently commented on CABA. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cabaletta Bio
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Cabaletta Bio
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CABA. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Cabaletta Bio by 239.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the period.
Cabaletta Bio Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CABA opened at $23.59 on Friday. Cabaletta Bio has a 12 month low of $5.88 and a 12 month high of $24.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 2.47.
Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Cabaletta Bio Company Profile
Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cabaletta Bio
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- What are specialty REITs? How to invest in them
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Miso Robotics stock: Is an IPO coming soon?
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Insiders are selling these hot stocks on track for higher prices
Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.