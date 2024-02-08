Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Receives $27.64 Average PT from Analysts

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.33.

Several research firms recently commented on CABA. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Get Cabaletta Bio alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cabaletta Bio

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Cabaletta Bio

In other news, insider Gwendolyn Binder sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $215,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 12.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CABA. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Cabaletta Bio by 239.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the period.

Cabaletta Bio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CABA opened at $23.59 on Friday. Cabaletta Bio has a 12 month low of $5.88 and a 12 month high of $24.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 2.47.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.