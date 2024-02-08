CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in CACI International were worth $5,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in CACI International by 7.7% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,052 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CACI International by 0.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,624,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CACI International during the third quarter worth approximately $628,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CACI International during the third quarter worth approximately $12,950,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CACI International during the third quarter worth approximately $2,099,000. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CACI International

In other news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.72, for a total transaction of $114,702.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,512.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CACI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CACI International from $375.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.33.

CACI International Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CACI opened at $351.14 on Thursday. CACI International Inc has a 52 week low of $275.79 and a 52 week high of $359.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $329.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $328.90.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($0.14). CACI International had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CACI International Inc will post 20.34 earnings per share for the current year.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Featured Stories

