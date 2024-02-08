Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CHY)

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHY opened at $11.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.48 and its 200 day moving average is $11.36. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $12.80.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 59.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,769 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,237 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $169,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $153,000.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

