Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of CHY stock opened at $11.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.36. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $12.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,769 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,237 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

