Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of CHY stock opened at $11.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.36. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $12.80.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.
