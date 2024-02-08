Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Hits New 1-Year High at $32.85

Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.85 and last traded at $32.51, with a volume of 4389 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAL. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Caleres from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Caleres in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Get Caleres alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Caleres

Caleres Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.25.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The textile maker reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Caleres had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 30.46%. The business had revenue of $761.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Caleres’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Caleres’s payout ratio is 6.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caleres

In other Caleres news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 4,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $117,927.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 567,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,695,964.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Caleres news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 4,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $117,927.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 567,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,695,964.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 943 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $25,989.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 563,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,535,103.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,854 shares of company stock valued at $3,011,716 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Caleres

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAL. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Caleres by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 28,664 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Caleres by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Caleres by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Caleres by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Caleres by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,318 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Caleres

(Get Free Report)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.