California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Raises Dividend to $1.12 Per Share

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 1.12 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This is a positive change from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

California Water Service Group has raised its dividend by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 57 consecutive years. California Water Service Group has a dividend payout ratio of 44.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect California Water Service Group to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.2%.

NYSE CWT opened at $46.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.19 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.82 and its 200-day moving average is $49.87. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $44.83 and a one year high of $62.21.

In other California Water Service Group news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $28,804.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,825.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $28,804.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,825.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 675 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $35,478.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,146.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,340 shares of company stock worth $122,680 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in California Water Service Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,490,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in California Water Service Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 726,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,368,000 after acquiring an additional 39,879 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in California Water Service Group by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in California Water Service Group by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in California Water Service Group by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 6,280 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CWT shares. TheStreet upgraded California Water Service Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. StockNews.com upgraded California Water Service Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded California Water Service Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, California Water Service Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

