Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 506,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,046 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Cameco were worth $20,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 402.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,084,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113,385 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cameco by 37.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644,453 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cameco during the 4th quarter worth about $72,843,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cameco by 156.3% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,089,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cameco by 64.1% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,174,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Price Performance

NYSE:CCJ traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.69. 3,006,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,553,667. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.68 and its 200-day moving average is $40.93. The stock has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $23.69 and a 1-year high of $51.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCJ. TheStreet raised Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cameco

Cameco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.