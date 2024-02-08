Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires 21,436 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) by 1,160.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,436 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Allegiant Travel worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the third quarter valued at $274,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 31.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the third quarter worth $2,203,000. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.14.

Allegiant Travel Price Performance

ALGT stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.23. 58,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,544. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $54.87 and a twelve month high of $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.68.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.42 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 4.54%. Allegiant Travel’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.97%.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.