Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires 4,850 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,127,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,837,000 after buying an additional 829,784 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,043,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,011,000 after purchasing an additional 236,353 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,210,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,530,000 after buying an additional 681,992 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 32.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,239,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,453,000 after buying an additional 2,999,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,134,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,088,000 after buying an additional 285,489 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 0.8 %

OTIS traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267,202. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.82. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $92.45.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OTIS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday. Vertical Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

