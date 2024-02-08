Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires Shares of 12,765 Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,765 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 171.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Credicorp by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Credicorp by 288.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Credicorp by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Credicorp during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Credicorp in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.20 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Credicorp from $192.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Credicorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.40.

Shares of BAP traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $152.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,922. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1-year low of $116.42 and a 1-year high of $160.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.38.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

