Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys 21,697 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 244.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,697 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 173.9% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 81,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,577,000 after acquiring an additional 51,557 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 15.4% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 66,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after buying an additional 8,788 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 163,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after buying an additional 56,476 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 14,786 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 527,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,760,000 after acquiring an additional 58,052 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

AXIS Capital Stock Performance

NYSE AXS traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,789. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.79. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $51.25 and a 12 month high of $63.93.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

In other news, Director Stanley A. Galanski bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.45 per share, with a total value of $409,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,763 shares in the company, valued at $570,647.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AXS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on AXIS Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Profile

(Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.