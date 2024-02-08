Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys 5,980 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 125.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,980 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 27.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,548,000 after acquiring an additional 28,536 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,428,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on RGA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.90.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of RGA traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $166.78. 93,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,033. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.99 and a 1-year high of $175.34. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.20.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reinsurance Group of America

In related news, EVP Ronald Herrmann purchased 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $166.78 per share, with a total value of $73,383.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,383.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

