Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys New Position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 4.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 24.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 3.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 1.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Oil and Gas

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $52,367.04. Following the sale, the president now owns 58,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,731.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $133,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,867,994.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $52,367.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 58,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,731.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,772 shares of company stock worth $209,680 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOG. Raymond James lowered their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NOG traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $43.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.85.

Northern Oil and Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

