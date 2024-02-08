Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys New Shares in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 103,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Photronics by 2.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Photronics by 53.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 11,313 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Photronics by 15.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 6,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Photronics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,805,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,400,000 after buying an additional 78,778 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

PLAB stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.66. 191,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,944. Photronics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.86 and a one year high of $32.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.24. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.01.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $227.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.00 million. Photronics had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

