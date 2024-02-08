Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys Shares of 59,555 Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 59,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,765,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,475,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,421,000 after acquiring an additional 351,746 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,099,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,558,000 after buying an additional 147,277 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,034,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,182,000 after buying an additional 102,014 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,074,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,246,000 after acquiring an additional 56,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,921,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,847,000 after acquiring an additional 587,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $49,651.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,923 shares in the company, valued at $3,772,313.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $49,651.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,313.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $41,260.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,892.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PDCO. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Patterson Companies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Patterson Companies Price Performance

PDCO stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.89. 206,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,299. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.20.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.49%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Featured Stories

