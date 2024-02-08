Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) by 500.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,583 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned 0.06% of CVR Energy worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of CVR Energy by 145.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in CVR Energy by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

CVR Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE CVI traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.93. 231,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.97. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.60 and a 1-year high of $39.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVI

CVR Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.