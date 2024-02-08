Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $2.12 Million Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 1,094.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,891 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 132.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 100.0% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 93.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CAG shares. Evercore ISI lowered Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.87.

Conagra Brands Stock Up 0.3 %

CAG traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.44. 1,181,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,560,925. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $25.16 and a one year high of $38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.98. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.44.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 8.09%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.96%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

