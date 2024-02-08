Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $1.85 Million in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 40,626 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 359,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,739,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,635,000 after buying an additional 71,031 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 7.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 70,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 69,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 16.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Desch bought 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 706,912 shares in the company, valued at $26,162,813.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iridium Communications Price Performance

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM traded up $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $34.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,960. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.55. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.56 and a 52-week high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.93 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently -288.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on IRDM shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Iridium Communications from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Iridium Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

