Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases 3,811 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,040 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 203.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 176 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 1,484.6% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LNG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.70.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNG stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $159.90. 671,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,527,609. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.30 and a 52-week high of $183.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 3.44%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

