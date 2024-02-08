Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases 42,323 Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) by 196.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,323 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned about 0.12% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 382.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.90.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.83. 530,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,321. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.47. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $39.19.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.04% and a negative net margin of 4,223.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $111,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,298 shares in the company, valued at $2,731,083.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Marc Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $354,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,070.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $111,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,298 shares in the company, valued at $2,731,083.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,958 shares of company stock worth $1,715,639. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

Read More

