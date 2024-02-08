Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases Shares of 42,231 Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 42,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 277,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,268,000 after buying an additional 24,064 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 136.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 33,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 19,335 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 13.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 53,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,301,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,172,000 after purchasing an additional 25,065 shares during the period. Finally, Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at $6,490,000. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.03. 3,674,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,150,197. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.97. The company has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.53% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $2,816,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,807,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

