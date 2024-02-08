Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,699 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Akero Therapeutics were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AKRO. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,375,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 270.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,940,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,610,000 after buying an additional 1,417,150 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 5,491.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,141,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,666,000 after buying an additional 1,120,874 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 221.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,462,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,797,000 after buying an additional 1,007,122 shares during the period. Finally, Commodore Capital LP raised its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,675,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,206,000 after buying an additional 885,000 shares during the period.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of AKRO traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.48. 250,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,348. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $58.38. The company has a current ratio of 20.25, a quick ratio of 20.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of -0.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $69.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $83.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $60.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

Insider Activity at Akero Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 1,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $33,797.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 550,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,436,912.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 1,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $33,797.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 550,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,436,912.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director G. Walmsley Graham purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $845,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,985,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,071 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,321 over the last quarter. 9.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Akero Therapeutics Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

